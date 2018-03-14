CallMiner Updates Eureka Analytics Engine

CallMiner, a provider of speech and customer engagement analytics, has enhanced its cloud-based customer engagement analytics platform, CallMiner Eureka, to increase speed to intelligence, reliability, and scaling capabilities.

"In this age of the customer, the ability to pull intelligence from customer conversations is becoming a need-to-have, no longer a nice-to-have," said Scott Kendrick, vice president of marketing at CallMiner, in a statement. "In many cases this data is becoming critical to daily business operations."

CallMiner's latest innovations, built on a micro-services architecture, achieve the following:

Improved data integration and interoperability through the Eureka Cloud Connector combined with a new Ingestion API for an expanding list of data integration capabilities across customer engagement channels. In addition, companies can connect engagement data to other operational data, such as sales conversions or customer satisfaction surveys.

Enhanced system monitoring with new administration features and reporting for visibility into interaction processing and system state.

Unified real-time and after-contact processing.

A capacity increase of 10 times the volume of its predecessor.

The new platform redacts sensitive information and produces transcripts in real time. This provides a single streamlined solution for companies that are leveraging real-time alerting for scenarios, such as regulatory disclosures and also using CallMiner Eureka engagement analytics for trending data such as automated call dispositioning and agent quality scoring.