CallMiner Partners with Zenylitics

CallMiner, a provider of speech and customer engagement analytics, has inked a partnership with Zenylitics, a provider of speech analytics program management and quality assurance services. Zenylitics will incorporate the CallMiner Eureka speech analytics platform with its extensive contact center and speech analytics expertise to provide full-service QA solutions. It will also leverage the Eureka API to deliver customer reporting and solutions for its clients.

"We chose CallMiner Eureka because of its flexibility as a platform, robust application programming interfaces, and because CallMiner promotes a culture of innovation internally and within their user network," said Kyle Carter, vice president of creative solutions at Zenylitics, in a statement.

Eureka automates and streamlines the quality assurance (QA) process. Leveraging CallMiner's Eureka platform, Zenylitics monitors 100 percent of its clients' agent/customer interactions and provides automated scoring models and manual call monitoring driven by exception reporting. Zenylitics uses this hybrid approach to provide interaction insights and first-line-of-defense monitoring for its clients.