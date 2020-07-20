CallMiner Launches Illuminate

CallMiner, a provider of speech and customer engagement interaction analytics, has released Illuminate, an artificial intelligence-driven search feature to help companies discover, extract, and act on insights from voice and text interactions with customers.

Illuminate helps identify trends in customer interaction data. Advanced AI dramatically simplifies and improves the depth, reach, and impact of user search and discovery initiatives. Based on keywords provided by the user, Illuminate leverages AI to identify other words and phrases mined from the customer interaction data that companies should consider including when they analyze and categorize given customer topics or issues. For example, a search for 'speak to a supervisor' might also surface occurrences of 'get a manager'. Illuminate instantly displays these suggestions.