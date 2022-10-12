CallMiner Launches CallMiner for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange

CallMiner, a provider of conversation intelligence solutions, has launched CallMiner for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange to give sales and support leaders critical insights into recent customer and prospect interactions, such as voice-based calls, emails and text conversations.

"CallMiner has always focused on empowering our customers with the right information at the right time, in a way that works for them, to ultimately drive transformational business change and growth. The availability of CallMiner on Salesforce AppExchange makes it easier to do just that," said Paul Bernard, president and CEO of CallMiner, in a statement. "With this new integration, we're streamlining the delivery of CallMiner's powerful insights, all from the convenience of Salesforce, so our customers can more efficiently identify areas of opportunity within their sales motions and drive impactful action."

With CallMiner for Salesforce, organizations can do the following:

Uncover root causes and maximize cross/upsell opportunities with account-level summaries and drill-down details of omnichannel customer interactions analyzed by CallMiner;

Customize the customer interaction and insight data they deliver to sales and support staff within Salesforce, without requiring them to log in to CallMiner. This includes aggregating voice of the customer (VoC) data to help drive next-best action and workflows based on customer needs.