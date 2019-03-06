CallMiner Launches CX Solution Pack

CallMiner, provider of the Eureka speech and customer engagement analytics platform, today launched a CX Solution Pack for enhanced customer experience insights both within and beyond the contact center. The Pack provides a continuous flow of CX insights captured during every engagement.

The CX Solution Pack provides customer intelligence from voice conversations to complement and expand upon the data gathered from surveys. When implemented with CallMiner Eureka, it provides a predefined set of analytical content specifically targeted to measuring various aspects of customer experience.

"The ability to capture the drivers of key CX moments of truth from every contact center conversation enables a new level of customer experience awareness," said Paul Bernard, CallMiner's president and CEO, in a statement. "The CX Solution Pack provides contact center managers and CX pros with velocity to CX vision with unsolicited feedback from the voice of your customer as well as how frontline employees represent the brand."

The CX Solution Pack was designed to harness data and measurements and features a categorization framework designed around best practices in measuring customer experience. It works to correlate unstructured data in conversations, including sentiment to customer experience quality. In addition, the Pack analyzes customer effort and emotion, as well as customer loyalty, retention, and likelihood to recommend.