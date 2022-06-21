CallMiner Introduces Combined Workforce Intelligence Capabilities

CallMiner, a provider of conversation intelligence solutions, today announced new and expanded workforce intelligence capabilities to help organizations improve the performance of contact center and customer service agents.

This combined set of workforce intelligence capabilities includes the following:

Quality assurance and performance management, with call and screen recording alongside a broad range of integrations with contact center as a service (CCaaS), video conferencing, and email and chat providers.

Quality forms and smart audit lists, which empower supervisors to find the right interaction to review in a manual or hybrid quality assurance (QA) scenario.

Coach-to-agent workflows, closed loop performance insights, and direct agent feedback;

Automated call dispositioning and call summarization;

Capabilities to flag notable coaching moments as they occur;

Real-time guidance and next-best action recommendations;

A new CallMiner employee well-being solution that helps supervisors understand how front-line agents are being treated by customers and prospects, gauge employee sentiment, and identify at-risk agents; and

CallMiner's combination of analytics and automation to reduce call volume by improving visibility and engagement across channels, measuring acoustic signals for silence and tempo and identifying root-cause for repeat contacts.