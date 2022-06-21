CallMiner Introduces Combined Workforce Intelligence Capabilities

CallMiner, a provider of conversation intelligence solutions, today announced new and expanded workforce intelligence capabilities to help organizations improve the performance of contact center and customer service agents.

This combined set of workforce intelligence capabilities includes the following:

  • Quality assurance and performance management, with call and screen recording alongside a broad range of integrations with contact center as a service (CCaaS), video conferencing, and email and chat providers.
  • Quality forms and smart audit lists, which empower supervisors to find the right interaction to review in a manual or hybrid quality assurance (QA) scenario.
  • Coach-to-agent workflows, closed loop performance insights, and direct agent feedback;
  • Automated call dispositioning and call summarization;
  • Capabilities to flag notable coaching moments as they occur;
  • Real-time guidance and next-best action recommendations;
  • A new CallMiner employee well-being solution that helps supervisors understand how front-line agents are being treated by customers and prospects, gauge employee sentiment, and identify at-risk agents; and
  • CallMiner's combination of analytics and automation to reduce call volume by improving visibility and engagement across channels, measuring acoustic signals for silence and tempo and identifying root-cause for repeat contacts.

"For today's customer-centric organizations, it's critical to deliver the best experiences possible at every touchpoint, and the best way to achieve this is with high-performing and highly engaged agents. This is easier said than done considering the high number of remote agents in today's workforce, rising agent attrition rates, and competition in the labor market. Combining this with the increasing complexity of interactions being handled by agents as routine contacts move to self-service or bots has created the perfect storm," said Scott Kendrick, vice president of strategy at CallMiner, in a statement. "The combined workforce intelligence capabilities within the CallMiner platform make it easier for organizations to retain agents for increased tenure, elevate new agent performance faster, and empower their contact center supervisors, agents, and teams with the right tools to drive positive business and customer outcomes."

