CallMiner Introduces Combined Workforce Intelligence Capabilities

CallMiner, a provider of conversation intelligence solutions, today announced new and expanded workforce intelligence capabilities to help organizations improve the performance of contact center and customer service agents.
"For today's customer-centric organizations, it's critical to deliver the best experiences possible at every touchpoint, and the best way to achieve this is with high-performing and highly engaged agents. This is easier said than done considering the high number of remote agents in today's workforce, rising agent attrition rates, and competition in the labor market. Combining this with the increasing complexity of interactions being handled by agents as routine contacts move to self-service or bots has created the perfect storm," said Scott Kendrick, vice president of strategy at CallMiner, in a statement. "The combined workforce intelligence capabilities within the CallMiner platform make it easier for organizations to retain agents for increased tenure, elevate new agent performance faster, and empower their contact center supervisors, agents, and teams with the right tools to drive positive business and customer outcomes."