CallMiner Integrates with Zoom

CallMiner, a provider of conversation intelligence, today announced new integrations with Zoom Contact Center and Zoom Phone that expand the conversation types that can be ingested and analyzed by the CallMiner platform.

With the Zoom Contact Center and CallMiner analytics integration, contact centers will be able to find patterns in customer interactions, reveal insights, and connect them back to business objectives. By ingesting Zoom Contact Center interactions into the CallMiner platform, users can take advantage of agent guidance, agent onboarding, agent training, self-coaching, performance improvement, compliance tools and more.

By integrating CallMiner analytics with Zoom Phone, Zoom's unified communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) offering, CallMiner users can expand their analytics to customer conversations enterprise-wide to gauge effectiveness, identify purchasing trends, improve frontline employee performance, and more.