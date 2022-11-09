CallMiner Integrates with Zoom

CallMiner, a provider of conversation intelligence, today announced new integrations with Zoom Contact Center and Zoom Phone that expand the conversation types that can be ingested and analyzed by the CallMiner platform.
With the Zoom Contact Center and CallMiner analytics integration, contact centers will be able to find patterns in customer interactions, reveal insights, and connect them back to business objectives. By ingesting Zoom Contact Center interactions into the CallMiner platform, users can take advantage of agent guidance, agent onboarding, agent training, self-coaching, performance improvement, compliance tools and more.
By integrating CallMiner analytics with Zoom Phone, Zoom's unified communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) offering, CallMiner users can expand their analytics to customer conversations enterprise-wide to gauge effectiveness, identify purchasing trends, improve frontline employee performance, and more.
"Organizations are having conversations with their customers on more channels than ever before," said Paul Bernard, president and CEO of CallMiner, in a statement. "By introducing new integrations with Zoom, CallMiner is making it easier to not only capture and analyze customer interactions wherever they occur, but also combine them with other calls, chats, emails, and more to gain deeper insights into customer behaviors, patterns, and trends. These insights make it possible to improve customer experience and outcomes across the enterprise. By building on our breadth of integrations, we're also helping organizations get more out of their technology investments, including CCaaS and UCaaS solutions."
"As a leader in video communications, Zoom is always looking to extend the value that our solutions can bring to customers," said Kentis Gopalla, head of ecosystem for Zoom Phone and Contact Center at Zoom, in a statement. "These new integrations with CallIMiner's conversation intelligence platform enable organizations to uncover critical insights and intelligence from the customer interactions they're already having. We're pleased to have CallMiner in the Zoom ecosystem."