CallMiner Combines Conversation Analytics with Microsoft Azure Speech to Text

CallMiner, a provider of conversation analytics, is enabling organizations to use the CallMiner Eureka Platform with Microsoft Azure Speech to Text as a unified solution.

Azure users now have access to CallMiner as an out-of-the-box call center analytics solution via the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, allowing Microsoft audio-to-text transcriptions of contact center interactions to be ingested by the CallMiner artificial intelligence-powered platform both in real time and batch (post call).

Azure customers can also use their existing Azure credits, as part of the Azure Consumption Commitment (MACC) to acquire CallMiner with Azure Speech to Text.

"The interactions that organizations are having with customers are increasing in volume and complexity, making it difficult to identify critical trends and opportunities for improvements at scale," said Jeff Gallino, chief technology officer of CallMiner, in a statement. "By combining CallMiner's best-in-class conversation analytics platform with Microsoft's speech recognition solution, organizations can get even more value out of their existing tools and gain deep understanding into customer conversations they're already having. With the right insights, not only can companies empower contacts centers to improve customer experiences and agent performance, but they can also make better business decisions across every department."

The integrated solution offers the following:

Visualization tools and dashboards that help identify trends and emerging opportunities;

Improved transcription with speech models tailored to understand diverse dialects and industry-specific terminology.

Artificial intelligence-driven discovery tools combined with rich Azure speech APIs.