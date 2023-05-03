CallMiner Collaborates with Microsoft to Enhance AI Capabilities

CallMiner, a provider of conversation intelligence, has expanded its use of Microsoft Azure artificial intelligence (AI) as a Microsoft partner.

Through this collaboration, CallMiner will augment its AI capabilities with Azure Cognitive Services, part of Azure AI. CallMiner gains access to early release versions of OpenAI models in Azure OpenAI with Azure Speech to Text. Through the seamless combination of CallMiner's analytics with Azure AI and Azure Speech to Text, organizations gain the tools needed to turn customer insights into action.