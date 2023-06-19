CallMiner Advances Conversation Intelligence Platform with Real-Time Analytics

CallMiner, a provider of conversation intelligence, has added functionality in its real-time agent guidance product, RealTime, combining real-time and post-interaction analytics capabilities, advanced machine learning, and generative artificial intelligence.

Key enhancements to CallMiner RealTime work with CallMiner's core platform functions. This includes next-best-action guidance, call flow and script adherence support, and up-sell or cross-sell opportunity identification.

RealTime feature updates and user interface improvements include the following:

Live Insights via real-time desktop alert to support agents during customer interactions, such as to issue a warning or provide information.

Live Listen, allowing supervisors to listen in on agent conversations and step in and help agents with personalized support. It also offers post-interaction coaching for tailored learning opportunities.

Agent Call for Help, allowing agents to proactively ask supervisors for help during customer interactions, such as when a customer makes a request for escalation.