CallMiner Adds Visualize to Eureka Speech Analytics

CallMiner, provider of the Eureka speech and customer engagement analytics platform, today launched Eureka Visualize for graphical data discovery and presentation. Visualize, powered by business intelligence platform Tableau, brings speech analytics data to life through actionable insights displayed in a graphical dashboard.

A drag-and-drop dashboard configuration with a palette of charts and graphs makes Visualize customizable, or users can choose from a variety of pre-built reports. The interface lets users see where speech analytics data offers insight and opportunity for action, conduct before-and-after or A/B comparisons with root cause evidence, craft narratives with graphics; annotate for emphasis; and share across their organizations.