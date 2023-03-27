CallMiner Adds Redaction and Summarization

CallMiner, a provider of conversation intelligence, today introduced artificial intelligence-driven capabilities for automated summarization of interactions and redaction of sensitive payment card, health, and personally identifiable information.

Using named entity recognition and machine learning trained on millions of conversations, CallMiner's AI-based redaction includes 50 out-of-the-box redaction entities.

Building on event-based summarizations, CallMiner's AI summarization capabilities use generative large language models to condense voice and text-based interactions into short summaries and uncover unknown insights. Organizations can include AI-generated summaries alongside topic-based summaries for more complete interaction insights.