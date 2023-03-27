CallMiner Adds Redaction and Summarization

CallMiner, a provider of conversation intelligence, today introduced artificial intelligence-driven capabilities for automated summarization of interactions and redaction of sensitive payment card, health, and personally identifiable information.
Using named entity recognition and machine learning trained on millions of conversations, CallMiner's AI-based redaction includes 50 out-of-the-box redaction entities.
Building on event-based summarizations, CallMiner's AI summarization capabilities use generative large language models to condense voice and text-based interactions into short summaries and uncover unknown insights. Organizations can include AI-generated summaries alongside topic-based summaries for more complete interaction insights.
"AI is receiving significant attention recently. CallMiner's latest updates build on the AI-based technology that already exists in our platform, strengthening our ability to drive value for organizations," said Bruce McMahon, vice president of product management at CallMiner, in a statement. "Our new AI redaction and AI summarization features address common challenges our customers face, such as helping agents focus on more high-value tasks, and strategically leverage CallMiner's native models and data science prowess to reduce time to value."
"CallMiner has a proven reputation for leveraging AI to drive business improvements within the contact center and ROI across an organization," said Paul Bernard, president and CEO of CallMiner, in a statement. "The latest platform updates strengthen our position as the industry leader in conversation intelligence. I'm confident in our strategic application of AI to drive systemic and transformational change for our customers."