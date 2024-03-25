CallMiner Adds Generative AI Capabilities

CallMiner, a provider of conversation intelligence, has added generative artificial intelligence features to its platform.

As part of this, CallMiner has established a framework to monitor and control large language models (LLMs). This extensible framework, on which the new AI features are built, will accelerate development and delivery of future generative AI capabilities and give organizations even more control over their generative AI outputs.

CallMiner's new and enhanced platform features include the following:

AI Classifiers, which use LLMs to automatically label context present in customer-agent interactions. With generative AI, organizations can automatically evaluate customer conversations based on similar interactions.

Semantic Search, which enables organizations to automatically discover insights within omnichannel customer interactions. Through advanced search for meaning capabilities, users can use natural language statements to return results with similar meanings, rather than identifying keywords. Further, results can be made broader or more precise through a filter function.

CallMiner GPT, its in-platform conversational assistance help bot, which has been trained on new and expanded knowledge bases.