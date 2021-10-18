CallMiner Acquires Audio Capture Provider OrecX

CallMiner, a provider of conversation analytics, has acquired OrecX, an audio and screen capture provider for recording, analytics and machine-based learning. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

By acquiring OrecX, CallMiner gains foundational technology to feed conversation audio from diverse sources directly into CallMiner's transcription services for real-time and post-call conversation analytics. CallMiner also fortifies its platform and product portfolio for both on-premises and contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) use cases.

OrecX's support for on-premises solutions includes integrations with some of the largest providers of session border controllers (SBC), private branch exchange (PBX), switches, and other telephony solutions, including Avaya, Cisco, and more. It also provides integration with real-time audio streams from both on-premises and CCaaS solutions, enabling real-time agent guidance.

The OrecX software will enhance CallMiner's capabilities in its core contact center and customer experience markets, as well as support expansion into other markets like multitouch enterprise sales and healthcare.