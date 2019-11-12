CallJoy Updates Virtual Phone Agent

CallJoy, providers of a cloud-based virtual phone agent for small businesses, has upgraded its product with greater automation, customization, and scalability.

CallJoy's new version includes a more customizable and intelligent phone agent. Now, business owners can control what the agent's voice sounds like and exactly what it says to customers. They can also program their agents to route calls and answer common questions. Additionally, if dozens of callers dial the business at the same time, CallJoy can scale to handle each caller simultaneously.