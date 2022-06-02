Call Center Studio Integrates LumenVox Call Progress Analysis

Call Center Studio has integrated LumenVox's Call Progress Analysis (CPA) software into its multichannel call center operations software.

LumenVox's CPA technology harnesses voice-activity detection algorithms that accurately detect whether the party answering an outbound call is a person or an automated machine. Based on this information, Call Center Studio clients will be able to deploy different processes for each scenario.

"We offer our clients truly scalable, cost-efficient, and fully integratable call center software," said Idris Avci, chief technology officer at Call Center Studio, in a statement. "LumenVox's flexible, cost-effective, and compatible Call Progress Analysis technology works seamlessly with Call Center Studio and ensures our clients have the best of speech-enabled solutions. We are extremely pleased with LumenVox's outstanding project team for streamlining the entire deployment process, and we look forward to collaborating on new projects."

"Outbound operations are a vital part of contact centers," said Edward Miller, founder and CEO of LumenVox, in a statement. "In a single day, hundreds of outbound calls can promote offers, increase sales, collect customer feedback, and even raise money for charity. LumenVox supports these efforts with superior technology, automation, data-driven forecasts and well-considered processes. We are pleased to be part of the Call Center Studio solution."