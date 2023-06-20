Call Center AI Market to Grow by $2.7 Billion Through 2027

Market research firm Technavio expects the worldwide call center artificial intelligence market to grow by $2.7 billion through 2027, at a compounded annual rate of 22.42 percent.

Among industries, the report said that financial services will see significant market share growth. Banks, it said, are including chatbot technologies to enhance their service channels and offer 24/7 customer service and to support mobile apps. Various banking activities, such as checking account balances, paying bills, and transferring funds between accounts are some of the banking applications where chatbots are used.

The rising adoption of cloud-based call centers and chatbot integrations are the key factors driving the global call center AI market growth, it also said. At the same time, though, it also noted that integration issues between front-end and back-end knowledge bases are a major challenge to the global call center AI market growth.

The report identified Alphabet (Google), Amazon, Artificial Solutions, Avaamo, Avaya, Conversica, Creative Virtual, EdgeVerve Systems, Inbenta, Jio Haptik Technologies, Kore.ai, Microsoft and its Nuance Communications subsidiary, NICE, Oracle, Pypestream, Rulai, SAP, Talkdesk, and Zendesk as the key vendors in this segment.