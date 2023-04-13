Calabrio ONE is Now Listed on Genesys AppFoundry

Calabrio, a workforce performance company, has listed its Calabrio ONE suite on the Genesys AppFoundry, a marketplace of solutions for customer and employee experiences.
The listing follows Calabrio ONE's integration with Genesys Cloud CX.
"With the role of the contact center as brand guardian and the combination of front-line staff productivity and engagement top of mind, this partnership with Genesys will help our customers more than ever," said Matt Matsui, chief product officer of Calabrio, in a statement. "Having Calabrio ONE listed on the Genesys AppFoundry widens both ours and Genesys' ability to enhance the customer and agent experience. Our solutions empower customer service operations to make smart, data-driven decisions in any work environment with the confidence and innovation that only true-cloud solutions bring."