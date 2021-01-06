Calabrio ONE Now Available Via Twilio Flex Ecosystem

Calabrio has extended its partnership with Twilio and made its Calabrio ONE workforce engagement management (WEM) product available to contact centers through the Twilio Flex Ecosystem.
This latest move follows the cloud-to-cloud integration of Calabrio ONE and Twilio Flex, which was announced earlier this year.
"Businesses need flexible technology solutions and streamlined purchasing experiences as we navigate through the new reality brought about by COVID-19," said Ross Daniels, vice president of global partners at Calabrio, in a statement. "Twilio Flex has rapidly become one of Calabrio's top platforms, and we believe that every Twilio Flex opportunity is a Calabrio opportunity. Calabrio ONE's availability via the Twilio Flex Ecosystem makes it easier for companies to add WEM functionality quickly, helping them operate efficiently and at scale."
"Our customers rely on Twilio Flex to handle complex contact center workloads while still using the best-in-class workforce engagement management and CRM solutions that they know and love," said Elliot Goldwater, senior director of global business development at Twilio, in a statement. "Calabrio ONE and Twilio Flex combined deliver that option and enable our customers to continue empowering a modern workforce in today's constantly changing environment."