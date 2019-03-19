Calabrio Launches Version 11 of Calabrio ONE

Customer experience intelligence company Calabrio today introduced version 11 of its Calabrio ONE workforce optimization (WFO) suite with embedded analytics and business-driven visual discovery.

"We are fundamentally changing the way organizations work," said Matt Matsui, chief product officer at Calabrio, in a statement. "Now everyone, regardless of their experience with analytics, can easily intake multiple streams of data simultaneously and use it to make fast decisions. The new version of Calabrio ONE opens opportunities for improved customer experiences and a more transparent customer journey. We've built it upon a new, deeper AI-powered and machine learning framework that sets us up to drive predictive, embedded analytics into everything we do in this release and beyond."

The latest version features a design based on a vertically oriented media player. Natural language processing (NLP)-driven search capabilities extract sentiment scores from customer interactions and present the results alongside call and email transcripts. The AI-driven analytics are embedded throughout the suite. Unified dashboard technology offers self-service and hyper-personalized insights for every user and enterprise-level key performance indicators (KPIs). Drillable data enables users to explore insights multi-dimensionally.

Calabrio ONE's expanded globalization options allow users to standardize timelines and automatically adjust to the needs of local offices and users.

Other features and capabilities include improved and expanded proactive suite-wide monitoring, notification, and configuration capabilities; additional auditing and alerting functionality; and new scheduling tools for geographically diverse, large-scale, and dynamic enterprise environments.

The transformed Calabrio ONE suite will be generally available in April and can be deployed in the cloud, on-premises, or as a hybrid solution.