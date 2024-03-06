Calabrio Launches GovSuite

Calabrio has launched Calabrio GovSuite, a Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Moderate authorized cloud contact center solution for U.S. federal government agencies and departments.

Calabrio GovSuite provides public-sector organizations with scalable contact center software that allows them to do the following:

"For decades, our cloud solutions have enriched high-quality customer journeys and transformed how organizations manage contact center workforce performance," said Raj Shankar, vice president of product management at Calabrio, in a statement. "As software regulations and security measures evolve, Calabrio continues to ensure the highest standards are met so our customers can pursue their digital transformation with confidence, backed by innovative, secure technology that helps address their most complex challenges."

"This is a significant achievement for Calabrio," said Joel Martins, interim CEO and chief technology officer of Calabrio, in a statement. "Security for our customers has always been a top priority for Calabrio, and this FedRAMP milestone is another third-party validation attesting to our commitment to security."