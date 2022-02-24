Calabrio Introduces Self-Scheduling Package

Calabrio has expanded the self-scheduling features available in Calabrio Workforce Management (WFM) giving agents greater control over their workloads.

Calabrio Self-Scheduling expands the schedule areas for agents such as adding days of work, moving work hours, and partial-day shift trading.

"The evolved world of work needs technology to simultaneously humanize experiences and automate and optimize business processes. While sometimes considered mutually exclusive actions, expanding the realm of agent autonomy through intelligent automation is the way to achieve this, and it's why Calabrio continuously develops features like these," said Matt Matsui, chief product officer of Calabrio, in a statement. "Our dual approach to software is also a key factor in why over 80 percent of surveyed customers said that Calabrio WFM increases their ability to balance both business and agent needs." Natalia Brown, chief client operation officer at National Debt Relief, an early adopter of Calabrio's Self-Scheduling functionality, said, "What's great about Calabrio's self-scheduling capability is that it lets agents manage and change their own schedules as unexpected things happen throughout each day without negatively impacting the contact center's service level."

Calabrio Self-Scheduling also helps businesses better tackle agent stress. The first phase of the new Self-Scheduling feature set will see agents' ability to add work hours on an unscheduled or scheduled day.