Calabrio Extends Partnership with Cisco

Calabrio, a provider of customer engagement and analytics software, has made its Calabrio ONE Cloud available directly through the Cisco SolutionsPlus partner ecosystem. Through the expanded partnership, Cisco customers can deploy Calabrio's workforce optimization (WFO) software suite in the cloud knowing Cisco has verified compatibility with products in the SolutionsPlus ecosystem.

Cisco SolutionsPlus is a reselling program that places Cisco-compatible products on the Cisco price list. Customers can order these third-party products directly from Cisco sales teams and channel partners. The addition of Calabrio ONE Cloud to Cisco SolutionsPlus extends Calabrio's 20-year history of partnering with Cisco, which includes more than 200 joint partners and 3,500 joint customers.

"Our partnerships with Cisco have yielded tremendous technology, operations, and cost benefits for our joint customers, and we are very pleased to have Calabrio ONE's cloud solution added to the Cisco SolutionsPlus ecosystem to increase the ease of adoption," said Ross Daniels, vice president of Calabrio's global partner organization, in a statement. "Our goal is to provide greater access and choice to our customers, and Cisco SolutionsPlus is an excellent way for enterprises to build their contact center and WFO environments using best-in-class solutions that work together seamlessly."

The on-premises version of Calabrio ONE has been available through Cisco SolutionsPlus since 2012.