Calabrio Enhances Calabrio ONE with Sentiment Analysis

Calabrio, a provider of customer engagement and analytics software, today introduced a new version of Calabrio ONE, its fully integrated enterprise workforce optimization and engagement suite. The new version features sentiment analysis and additional workforce management functionality.

Sentiment Analysis is a new solution in Calabrio Analytics. It delivers customer engagement metrics via a new dashboard and customizable reports. The technology automatically delivers a sentiment score for every voice-transcribed customer interaction, allowing contact center, marketing, and customer experience decision-makers to access customer sentiment data to uncover root causes of customer discontent.

"Understanding not only what your customers say but also what they mean is a very powerful tool," said Matt Matsui, senior vice president of products and strategy at Calabrio, in a statement. "Our new Sentiment Analysis solution outperforms the others in this category, and we're excited to bring this level of unrivaled insights to improve the customer experience."

In addition to Sentiment Analysis, new features include the following: