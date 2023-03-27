Calabrio Adds WFM to Zoom Contact Center

Calabrio's cloud-based workforce management (WFM) solution has been integrated with Zoom's omnichannel contact center platform.

With this integration, Zoom Contact Center users get Calabrio's artificial intelligence-powered forecasting and automated, multiskill scheduling. Self-scheduling is available via mobile app and powered with virtual-assistance technology.

"Zoom has seen tremendous growth in recent years as technology's ability to drive human connection has been more important than ever before. Now, with Zoom Contact Center, we are enabling brands to connect meaningfully with their customers," said Scott Brown, head of Zoom Contact Center sales, in a statement. "Part of fostering these connections is integrating with advanced workforce engagement management (WEM) solutions to elevate the experience and performance of the agents interacting with customers. The agent-centric nature of Calabrio Workforce Management, alongside its ease of use and flexibility, fits perfectly with the Zoom mantra."

"Calabrio and Zoom are trusted allies for delivering unrivaled customer support. As more and more companies evolve to the cloud from on-premises solutions, we embraced the demand of Zoom Contact Center customers for an integrated, true-cloud workforce management solution that meets the needs of customers, agents, and the entire customer service operation," said Vickie McGovern, vice president of strategic partnerships at Calabrio, in a statement. "As a customer-first organization we rose to the occasion. This WFM integration is just the start of Calabrio's and Zoom's ability to fully equip joint customers with the tools and insights to develop the full potential of their agents and deliver the experience desired by today's customers."