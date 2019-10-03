Calabrio Adds Self-Scheduling to Contact Center WFM

Calabrio has launched Self-Scheduling for agents as part of its workforce management (WFM) technology. This latest innovation follows Calabrio's acquisition of Teleopti in June.

Available to both cloud and on-premises customers and accessible to agents on-the-go via mobile app or on their desktops, Self-Scheduling allows agents greater workplace autonomy. Agents can change their schedules, and sophisticated algorithms automatically check staffing levels against key performance indicators (KPI), service level agreements (SLA), and skills requirements, while special permission-based parameters allow managers to set non-overwritable activities.