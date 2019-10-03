Calabrio Adds Self-Scheduling to Contact Center WFM

Calabrio has launched Self-Scheduling for agents as part of its workforce management (WFM) technology. This latest innovation follows Calabrio's acquisition of Teleopti in June.
Available to both cloud and on-premises customers and accessible to agents on-the-go via mobile app or on their desktops, Self-Scheduling allows agents greater workplace autonomy. Agents can change their schedules, and sophisticated algorithms automatically check staffing levels against key performance indicators (KPI), service level agreements (SLA), and skills requirements, while special permission-based parameters allow managers to set non-overwritable activities.
"While the concept of self-service for shift preferences, overtime, or time-off is nothing new, our latest innovation marks the first time that agents have the power to manage their own schedules as events happen during the day," said Magnus Geverts, vice president of product marketing and management at Calabrio, in a statement. "Self-Scheduling introduces new levels of flexibility that give employees the freedom to focus on delivering exceptional customer service while helping to reduce harmful attrition rates that rack up recruitment and onboarding costs for businesses. It's the critical next step toward realizing our goal of humanizing the workplace."