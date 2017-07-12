CafeX Unveils Cosmos Version of Live Assist for Dynamics 365

CafeX Communications today introduced Cosmos, the latest version of its CafeX Live Assist for Microsoft Dynamics 365 omnichannel customer service solution.

Cosmos enables businesses to add live assistance to mobile applications and integrate their artificial intelligence (AI) strategies within Microsoft Dynamics 365 through a bring-your-own-chatbot approach. User enhancements are also included.

CafeX Live Assist for Microsoft Dynamics 365, hosted in the Azure cloud and co-engineered by CafeX and Microsoft as the preferred omnichannel solution for Dynamics 365, gives customer care agents an integrated experience to create content engagement campaigns for online visitors, chat live, and use co-browsing to interact remotely with visitors' web or mobile applications.

Cosmos provides organizations with the following Live Assist enhancements within Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Customer Service:

Mobile customer support through software kits that developers can simply drop into Android and iOS applications, enabling agents to create customizable content engagement campaigns, chat live with app users, and view and remotely interact with visitors' apps through co-navigation, annotation, file push, and other types of visual assistance.

Developer tools to implement their own chatbots in Dynamics 365 using the Microsoft Bot Framework.

Continuity from chatbots to live agents to enable bot interactions to be escalated to an appropriately skilled human agent without having to switch to channels or repeat details to the agent. Chatbots can also function as live virtual agents within Live Assist to take advantage of knowledge base access, supervisor monitoring, performance reporting, skillset management, and other features available to human agents.

Usability improvements within Dynamics 365, including an expanded view of customer context, audible and visual notifications, shortcut keys to perform actions, canned messages grouped by category, the ability to combine contact records with active chats, and the ability to handle multiple chats at once.