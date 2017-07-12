CafeX Unveils Cosmos Version of Live Assist for Dynamics 365

CafeX Communications today introduced Cosmos, the latest version of its CafeX Live Assist for Microsoft Dynamics 365 omnichannel customer service solution.
Cosmos enables businesses to add live assistance to mobile applications and integrate their artificial intelligence (AI) strategies within Microsoft Dynamics 365 through a bring-your-own-chatbot approach. User enhancements are also included.
CafeX Live Assist for Microsoft Dynamics 365, hosted in the Azure cloud and co-engineered by CafeX and Microsoft as the preferred omnichannel solution for Dynamics 365, gives customer care agents an integrated experience to create content engagement campaigns for online visitors, chat live, and use co-browsing to interact remotely with visitors' web or mobile applications.
Cosmos provides organizations with the following Live Assist enhancements within Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Customer Service:
- Mobile customer support through software kits that developers can simply drop into Android and iOS applications, enabling agents to create customizable content engagement campaigns, chat live with app users, and view and remotely interact with visitors' apps through co-navigation, annotation, file push, and other types of visual assistance.
- Developer tools to implement their own chatbots in Dynamics 365 using the Microsoft Bot Framework.
- Continuity from chatbots to live agents to enable bot interactions to be escalated to an appropriately skilled human agent without having to switch to channels or repeat details to the agent. Chatbots can also function as live virtual agents within Live Assist to take advantage of knowledge base access, supervisor monitoring, performance reporting, skillset management, and other features available to human agents.
- Usability improvements within Dynamics 365, including an expanded view of customer context, audible and visual notifications, shortcut keys to perform actions, canned messages grouped by category, the ability to combine contact records with active chats, and the ability to handle multiple chats at once.
"Since the launch of Live Assist for Dynamics 365 just over three months ago, we've seen strong demand among Microsoft partners and businesses for integrated omnichannel solutions that improve the overall customer journey while ensuring agents continue to operate within a single pane of glass," said Rami Musallam, president and CEO of CafeX, in a statement. "This new version represents a significant milestone in our joint strategy with Microsoft to deliver the most intelligent real-time customer experience technology to the market."
"This latest version of CafeX Live Assist for Dynamics 365 provides our partners with an expanded toolset to address organizations' customer engagement needs within mobile and web channels. As the first solution to support escalation from chatbots to live agents in Dynamics 365, Live Assist gives businesses an evolutionary path towards AI-driven automation of customer service. We look forward to seeing the innovative applications our partners and customers will deploy via this co-engineered solution from CafeX and Microsoft," added Joe Egan, director of strategic ISV partners for Microsoft, in a statement.