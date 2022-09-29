CSS Rebrands to Movate

"We have come a long way in the last few years and have metamorphosed into a human-centered technology and experiences company. While our business has evolved dramatically to align with changing client needs and industry disruptions, it was important for us to also have an identity that clearly represents our tremendous transformation. We are excited to introduce a new name and brand identity that reflects our traction and future vision. Movate is our visible symbol of change, a flag-bearer of our new purpose and ambition. The 11,700 Movators look forward to continue to partner with our global clients with a rejuvenated culture of diversity, excellence, and customer-focus," said Sunil Mittal, CEO of Movate, in a statement.

"Movate has carved out a niche for itself in today's new age of digital-led value propositions for clients, and this has facilitated the company's substantial growth over the last few years. The new and modernized brand identity represents Movate's commitment to innovation and passion for powering enterprises with disruptive thinking and outcome-focused services," Sanjay Chakrabarty, managing partner of Capital Square Partners, a Singapore-based private equity firm with a controlling stake in Movate, said in a statement.