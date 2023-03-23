CM.com Partners with SpeechLogix

CM.com, a provider of conversational commerce solutions, is partnering with SpeechLogix, a provider of automated voice technology. Together, the companies will leverage SpeechLogix's advanced contact center solution and CM.com's omnichannel business messaging API.

The integration of CM.com's API into SpeechLogix's contact center solution has expanded its range of services, including WhatsApp, Apple business messaging, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook messenger, and VoIP. This allows customers to connect with agents across all channels.

SpeechLogix Smart Agent Routing, supported by CM.com&'s omnichannel communication technology, ensures customers are directed to the same agent, regardless of the channel they use.