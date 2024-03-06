C3 AI Introduces C3 Generative AI Standard Edition on Google Cloud Marketplace

C3 AI has made C3 Generative AI: Standard Edition, its no-code, self-service generative artificial intelligence application, available on Google Cloud Marketplace.

C3 Generative AI: Standard Edition allows users to access insights from documents and unstructured files across their enterprise.

C3 Generative AI: Standard Edition on Google Cloud Marketplace is currently available for three industry-specific modules: manufacturing, customer service, and financial services.

C3 Generative AI: Standard Edition users can access the following features:

Deterministic responses using a retrieval-augmented generative architecture that separates the enterprise knowledge base from the large language model.

Full traceability with the ability to trace back to source documents and data for every insight that is generated.

Minimal hallucination with embedded relevance scoring and a solution that answers "I don't know" when the relevance threshold is not met.

Enterprise access control to ensure users access only the data they are authorized to see.

Image and table parsing ;within documents and complex document sections.

Multilingual support.

Built-in advanced mathematical tools.

C3 Generative AI: Standard Edition is optimized for Google Cloud and leverages the latest models from Google Cloud's Vertex AI platform, including Gemini.