Bucher + Suter Launches b+s Connects for Service Cloud Voice on Salesforce AppExchange

Bucher + Suter has launched b+s Connects for Service Cloud Voice on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers to connect Cisco Contact Center to Salesforce Service Cloud Voice.

b+s Connects empowers Cisco Contact Center customers to use all of the features of Service Cloud Voice, including conversational artificial intelligence-like transcription to advanced AI-powered features like next-best action, automatic wrap-up, and cross-channel interaction and sentiment analytics.

"Consumer expectations are changing with unflinching resolve, but they're being shaped by companies like Salesforce and Cisco who encourage brands to put their customers at the center of their growth strategy," said Bucher + Suter's vice president of product strategy, Trent Cook, in a statement. "Unified agent desktops are here to stay, and with the support of Service Cloud Voice and Bucher + Suter's decade-long experience in integrating Cisco Contact Center into the Salesforce platform, AI-supported contact centers that empower agents to deliver enhanced experiences are the future."

"b+s Connects for Service Cloud Voice is a welcome addition to the Service Cloud Voice ecosystem," said Patrick Beyries, vice president of product management for Salesforce Service Cloud, in a statement. "The expansion of Service Cloud Voice for partner telephony enables customers to integrate the telephony experience natively within the agent workspace, combined with CRM data, process and voice intelligence."