Bucher + Suter Announces Webex Contact Center Support for Service Cloud Voice with b+s Connects

Bucher + Suter has launched b+s Connects for Service Cloud Voice 2.0, a Webex Contact Center integration for Salesforce Service Cloud Voice.

Bucher + Suter has provided CRM connectors for Cisco's contact center platforms for more than a decade. b+s Connects for Salesforce Service Cloud Voice version 2.0 adds an integration between Webex, Cisco's intelligent cloud platform, and Salesforce's contact center products.

"With the blinding speed of innovation on show from both Webex Contact Center and Salesforce Service Cloud Voice, a new wave of omnichannel customer experience technologies has arrived. With b+s Connects, we've built intelligent technology that leverages the immense capabilities of both platforms and empowers agents to work from a single UI and deliver personalized interactions in real time as efficiently as possible," Trent Cook, Bucher + Suter's vice president of product strategy, said in a statement.

"As a partner-first company, it is critical to our success that partners like Bucher + Suter take full advantage of the Webex ecosystem to provide value to our mutual customers. In our 20-year relationship with Bucher + Suter, they have been focused on providing solutions that allow our mutual customers to deliver consistently better customer service," said Jono Luk, Cisco's vice president of contact center product management, in a statement. "Working from inside the CRM is something long promoted at Bucher + Suter, and it's great to see them be the first partner to bring Salesforce Service Cloud Voice compatibility to Webex Contact Center at scale."