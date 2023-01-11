Broadvoice Launches GoContact Cloud Contact Center in North America

Broadvoice, a provider of hosted voice, unified communications , omnichannel contact center, and SIP trunking services for small and midsized businesses, is set to release GoContact omnichannel cloud contact center solution for business customers in North America.

The GoContact platform joins the Broadvoice portfolio following the July 2021 acquisition of GoContact, a CCaaS provider based in Portugal.

GoContact is provisioned in a cloud-native environment, so there's no hardware required. It gives agents a single pane of glass for calls, chat, email, and social media in one queue within the same browser.