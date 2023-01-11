Broadvoice Launches GoContact Cloud Contact Center in North America

Broadvoice, a provider of hosted voice, unified communications , omnichannel contact center, and SIP trunking services for small and midsized businesses, is set to release GoContact omnichannel cloud contact center solution for business customers in North America.
The GoContact platform joins the Broadvoice portfolio following the July 2021 acquisition of GoContact, a CCaaS provider based in Portugal.
GoContact is provisioned in a cloud-native environment, so there's no hardware required. It gives agents a single pane of glass for calls, chat, email, and social media in one queue within the same browser.
"We're excited to finally bring GoContact to our business customers in North America," said Broadvoice CEO Jim Murphy in a statement. "The cloud-native, low-code CCaaS platform is a game-changer in the contact center space. GoContact offers enterprise-class omnichannel functionality that's been tested by BPOs and call centers around the world. At the same time, it delivers optimal ease of use and affordability that lives up to our promise to simplify communications for small and midmarket businesses."