Broadvoice Introduces AI-Driven Workflow Builder

Broadvoice, a contact center platform and unified communications provider for small and mid-market businesses and business process outsourcers, has released Broadvoice AI, an intelligent workflow builder for contact centers using intelligent virtual agents (IVA) and advanced interactive voice response (IVR) capabilities.
Broadvoice AI goes beyond traditional, prompt-based self-service menus to allow open-ended inquiries. Workflows automate responses, complete tasks, and trigger subsequent actions, like sending a text from an IVR interaction, without involving a live agent.
"We all know AI is transforming the contact center industry, but many small and mid-size businesses are intimidated by the prospect of implementing the technology into their operations," said Broadvoice Chief Product Officer George Mitsopoulos in a statement. "Broadvoice AI is simple to deploy and use and has an immediate impact on agents and operations. Instead of wasting valuable time on repetitive calls and queries, agents can now address more complex issues, resulting in a better overall customer experience and immediate ROI."