Broadvoice Introduces AI-Driven Workflow Builder

Broadvoice, a contact center platform and unified communications provider for small and mid-market businesses and business process outsourcers, has released Broadvoice AI, an intelligent workflow builder for contact centers using intelligent virtual agents (IVA) and advanced interactive voice response (IVR) capabilities.

Broadvoice AI goes beyond traditional, prompt-based self-service menus to allow open-ended inquiries. Workflows automate responses, complete tasks, and trigger subsequent actions, like sending a text from an IVR interaction, without involving a live agent.