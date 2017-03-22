Broadview Integrates OfficeSuite UC with Microsoft Dynamics 365

Broadview Networks, a provider of cloud-based unified communications (UC) and information technology services, has introduced OfficeSuite UC for Microsoft Dynamics 365, combining businesses' existing applications with communications.

Broadview's cloud-based OfficeSuite UC integrates directly Microsoft's latest CRM platform to streamline everyday business functions and provide features, such as call pop-ups, call logging, automatic in-application call timer, integrated presence, and click-to-call. In addition, all OfficeSuite UC software include seamless integration with the sophisticated and user-centric UC features of MyOfficeSuite to allow users to chat instantly with co-workers, check voicemail, launch OfficeSuite HD Meetings, and more.

"Broadview continues to grow its offering of software integrations for OfficeSuite UC so that our customers can arm their employees with a cloud-based support solution that combines the power of productivity with ease of use to meet the demands of an increasingly fast-paced world," said Stephen Farkouh, Broadview Networks' executive vice president of information systems, in a statement. "By integrating Microsoft Dynamics 365 with OfficeSuite UC, we are giving businesses, and their employees an effortless way to communicate and collaborate, providing an overall better employee and customer experience."

OfficeSuite UC has already been integrated directly into 1CRM, Accelo, Apptivo, Clio, Desk.com, Freshdesk, Gmail, Google Apps for Work, HubSpot, Insightly, JobDiva, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Outlook, Nutshell, Salesforce.com, and Microsoft's Skype for Business.