Bright Pattern to Provide Support to Call Centers with Remote Workforces

In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Bright Pattern is offering a special virtual call center capability for companies impacted by the coronavirus to enable remote agents.

The Bright Pattern cloud-based call center solution enables companies to connect with customers from anywhere in the world across all time zones. Agents can be located at numerous remote locations and managed as one central pool of agents. With Bright Pattern's omnichannel virtual call center software, virtual call center agents can see entire customer journeys across all channels remotely.