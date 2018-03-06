Bright Pattern Launches Spring 2018 Release of Cloud Contact Center

Bright Pattern has launched the Spring 2018 release of its cloud contact center suite featuring an all-new architecture that combines many of the capabilities that Bright Pattern has rolled out in the past 18 months.

These innovations include the following:

A decluttered Agent Desktop that dynamically selects the most relevant data elements to be shown on the visible part of the workspace, places all omnichannel customer interactions together as conversations in their context, and links those conversations to multisourced customer data.

The ability to look up incoming interactions across both internal and external databases automatically to identify customers and enable new levels of personalization. Identified contacts remain persistent, allowing agents to recognize customers on any channel and federate customer context from multiple CRMs and applications.

Unique Disaster Containment, with an active-active mode that, unlike the commonly used primary-backup approach, ensures that all sites of the overall geographically distributed system share the transaction load. This ensures all parts of the system are operational and ready to pick up any failed site's portion of transactions immediately.

Enterprise Process Automation for performing human and scripted workflow actions driven by incoming interactions, outbound contact lists, APIs, and a number of triggers, such as customer sentiment, across all channels.

Modular Artificial Intelligence (AI) Assist, delivering intelligent agent reply suggestion capabilities, bot-driven self-service, quality management efficiency improvements, sentiment routing, and much more, through pre-built AI and bot integrations, including Alterra, IBM Watson, and Reply.ai.