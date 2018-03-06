Bright Pattern Launches Spring 2018 Release of Cloud Contact Center

Bright Pattern has launched the Spring 2018 release of its cloud contact center suite featuring an all-new architecture that combines many of the capabilities that Bright Pattern has rolled out in the past 18 months.
"Spring 2018 is our most important release to date," said Konstantin Kishinsky, chief technology officer at Bright Pattern, in a statement. "With its unprecedented reliability levels, we are uniquely positioned to address the needs of large enterprises for cloud contact center solutions."