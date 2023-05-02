Bright Pattern Launches Omni-Enterprise CX

Bright Pattern, a cloud contact center systems provider, has launched the Omni-Enterprise CX contact center platform in its latest release.

Omni-Enterprise CX includes an omnichannel desktop to handle all interactions on every channel via a single pane of glass. Also included is Omnichannel Quality Management, which monitors 100 percent of interactions on any channel and allows supervisors to review, score, and coach agents, search for any interaction using keywords or sentiment, and review screen and voice recordings. A mobile app allows any employee to be connected to any customer on voice and digital channels and see enterprise-wide CX productivity metrics for employees anywhere in the company via Bright Pattern dashboards.

"We see Omni-Enterprise as the next step into the future beyond omnichannel. Just as omnichannel communication breaks down channel silos for customers and agents to improve CX, omni-enterprise breaks down organizational silos, allowing anyone in the company to help customers and drive greater company-wide productivity to improve CX through any employee," said Ted Hunting, senior vice president of marketing at Bright Pattern, in a statement.

"Bright Pattern's Omni-Enterprise capability within its larger platform is now bringing voice and digital communication to any employee via mobile devices to improve CX and allow contact center metrics to provide visibility on all employees of an enterprise to drive greater productivity," said Nancy Jamison, a senior director at Frost & Sullivan, in a statement.