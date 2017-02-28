Bright Pattern Integrates with Oracle RightNow

Bright Pattern has integrated its cloud contact center software with Oracle RightNow CRM.

Bright Pattern's computer-telephony integration (CTI) with Oracle RightNow completes the omnichannel experience by enabling voice communication. It is fully embedded into the RightNow application and is available from the cloud.

The integration of Oracle RightNow CRM with Bright Pattern cloud contact center provides automated communication workflows, skill-based routing, CTI, click-to-call capabilities, and automatic screen pop of customer data coming with a call as a result of identification using RightNow data.

The out-of-the-box integration with RightNow provides supervisors with real-time wallboards and supervision tools for tracking agent performance and evaluating productivity.