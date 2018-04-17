Bright Pattern Integrates with NICE Workforce Optimization

Bright Pattern, a provider of omnichannel call center software, now integrates with NICE Workforce Optimization to help customers improve agent productivity and provide sophisticated scheduling and forecasting.

NICE WFO includes workforce management, performance management, quality management, interaction analytics, and real-time guidance and automation.

"The landscape of customer experience is constantly changing, but it always remains clear that knowledge is power," said Miki Migdal, president of NICE Enterprise Product Group, in a statement "The future of customer service requires companies to know more than they do today in order to retain agent and improve customer satisfaction. Bright Pattern's integration with NICE WFO delivers the tools necessary for organizations to move into the modern age of customer service."

"Workforce optimization software is crucial for contact centers wanting to maximize the performance levels of representatives, as well as the quality and consistency of their communication with customers, while reducing unnecessary overtime expenditures," said Konstantin Kishinsky, chief technology officer at Bright Pattern, in a statement. "Adding WFO to omnichannel contact center software truly amplifies agent productivity and their ability to improve the customer experience."