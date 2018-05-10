Bright Pattern Integrates with Google for Text-to-Speech

Bright Pattern has integrated its contact center software with Google Cloud Text-to-Speech functionality. Powered by Google Cloud Machine Learning, the integration applies deep learning neural network algorithms to produce text-to-speech in a variety of languages for interactive voice response (IVR) and related systems.

Google Cloud Text-to-Speech includes exclusive access to DeepMind WaveNet, a deep neural network to generate Google Assistant voices in different languages. This access allows users to select from more than 30 languages and a variety of voices and pitches to synthesize natural-sounding speech.