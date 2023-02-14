Bright Pattern Contact Center Now Available on Microsoft AppSource

Bright Pattern, a cloud contact center software provider, has made Bright Pattern Contact Center available on Microsoft AppSource, an online cloud marketplace providing tailored line-of-business solutions.

Bright Pattern's AI-powered, omnichannel contact center solution integrates with Microsoft Dynamics, Microsoft Teams, and Microsoft Azure Cloud to create a Microsoft contact center solution. By using the actionable intelligence of Microsoft Dynamics 365, companies can provide agents with real-time access to customer information.

"We are excited to be part of the Microsoft marketplace. With our omnichannel contact center solution and its tight integrations with Microsoft Dynamics, Microsoft Teams, and the Azure Cloud, we aim to help companies grow their customer relationships and sell at scale," said Michael McCloskey, CEO of Bright Pattern, in a statement. "Today, we are working together with customers, including the world's largest YMCA, and our inclusion in the marketplace will allow us to extend our Bright Pattern Cloud Contact Center to more customers globally."

"We're happy to welcome Bright Pattern to Microsoft AppSource, which gives our customers access to the best solutions available from our extensive partner ecosystem. Microsoft AppSource offers partner solutions such as Bright Pattern Contact Center to help customers meet their needs faster," said Toby Bowers, general manager of the Business Applications Group at Microsoft, in a statement.