Bright Pattern Brings Omnichannel Communications to ServiceNow

Bright Pattern, a provider of omnichannel cloud contact center technology, today launched pre-built applications within the ServiceNow platform, providing seamless customer conversations using voice, video, and digital channels all out-of-the-box. The applications, Omnichannel Customer Contact and Expert Assistance, can be customized to fit unique organizational workflows and accommodate a wide set of business processes using the omnichannel scenario builder.

Bright Pattern's Omnichannel Communications for ServiceNow allows ServiceNow customers to handle omnichannel interactions in the consolidated ServiceNow platform, while omnichannel routing directs interactions to the most qualified representatives across voice, video, and digital channels. The application was designed to streamline ServiceNow omnichannel interactions for agents, managers, and end users.