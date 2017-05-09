Bright Pattern Brings Omnichannel Communications to ServiceNow

Bright Pattern, a provider of omnichannel cloud contact center technology, today launched pre-built applications within the ServiceNow platform, providing seamless customer conversations using voice, video, and digital channels all out-of-the-box. The applications, Omnichannel Customer Contact and Expert Assistance, can be customized to fit unique organizational workflows and accommodate a wide set of business processes using the omnichannel scenario builder.
Bright Pattern's Omnichannel Communications for ServiceNow allows ServiceNow customers to handle omnichannel interactions in the consolidated ServiceNow platform, while omnichannel routing directs interactions to the most qualified representatives across voice, video, and digital channels. The application was designed to streamline ServiceNow omnichannel interactions for agents, managers, and end users.
"In today's customer-centric market, it is necessary to provide an outstanding customer experience across all traditional and digital channels," said Konstantin Kishinsky, CEO of Bright Pattern, in a statement. "Our ServiceNow application was built to provide ServiceNow customers with an easy-to-use omnichannel application that works seamlessly with the ServiceNow platform. The application provides ServiceNow customers with standard features, such as screen pop and single sign, on as well as more advanced features, including chatbot API and off-the-shelf chatbot integrations."