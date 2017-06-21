Bright Pattern Adds IBM Watson-Powered Apps

Bright Pattern, a provider of multichannel cloud contact center software, has released several customer service automation applications using artificial intelligence enabled by IBM Watson cognitive technology.

Bright Pattern's new cognitive computing applications for customer service offer the following features:

Pattern detection in communication content that proactively addresses changes in customer behavior;

Routing customer interactions according to emotional state and sentiment;

Searching of all types of customer interactions using keywords and sentiment discriminators;

AI-driven bots that automatically lead conversations and gather meaningful customer data;

Intelligent advice and assistance for agents in conversations; and

Workforce optimization driven by keyword extraction and deep content analysis.

"We are thrilled to empower our customers with technology that, until recently, was confined to the realm of sci-fi," said Konstantin Kishinsky, CEO of Bright Pattern, in a statement. "These applications open a new era in customer service operations."

Bright Pattern AI applications leverage IBM Watson cognitive technology, comprising an array of APIs and services for natural language understanding, sentiment and emotional analysis, and speech-to-text transcription in eight languages.