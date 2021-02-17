BrainSell Launches Aircall Plugin for SugarCRM

BrainSell has partnered with Aircall, a cloud-based phone system provider, to create the Aircall Plugin for SugarCRM, which syncs call engagement data between the platforms.

This integration enables companies to keep SugarCRM up to date while engaging prospects within Aircall. Users can create, update, and convert leads inside Aircall.

With the plugin, customers of both Aircall and SugarCRM can do the following:

Automate data flow between both systems;

Streamline employee workflows; and

Simplify data recording.