Boost.ai Adds LLMs to Its Conversational AI

Boost.ai, a conversational artificial intelligence solution provider, today launched Version 12 of its platform with new large language model (LLM)-enriched features for content suggestion, content rewriting, and accelerated generation of training data.

The new update will take advantage of generative AI to suggest messaging content to AI trainers within the boost.ai platform. Boost.ai integrates the predictive capabilities of LLMs with control of their conversational AI platform, creating what it calls a Hybrid Natural Language Understanding (NLU) system weaving together the right AI components for each task.

With a Hybrid NLU approach, companies can combine boost.ai's intent management, context handling, and dialogue management solutions with LLM-enriched tools. Boost.ai's intent engine is trained with guardrails in place to help guide the LLM, increasing overall accuracy and reducing the number of false positives. The chatbot can answer inquiries and provides a development path that radically enhances how boost.ai customers can build scalable customer experiences for chat and voice.