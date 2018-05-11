Blueworx Partners with Aspect to Launch Blueworx CX

Blueworx, a provider of interactive voice and customer experience solutions, has released Blueworx CX as part of a partnership with Aspect Software, a cloud provider of fully integrated consumer engagement, workforce optimization, and self-service solutions.

The partnership combines Blueworx Voice Response and Aspect's CXP platform, with features like dynamic personalization, real-time analytics, and support for omnichannel applications across voice, web chat, SMS, social media messaging platforms, and mobile web applications. This combination provides an up-to-date method of developing, deploying, and managing omnichannel self-service experiences.

"Blueworx prides itself on being one of the most reliable and scalable IVR platforms available today, with thousands of ports actively running in some of the most demanding and mission-critical installations. Blueworx CX enhances our ability to easily design, implement, and deploy multichannel self-service solutions combined with cognitive capabilities to drive the customer experience. We look forward to a continued partnership with Aspect and delivering the best solutions for the customer experience with them," said Denny Adams, vice president of business development at Blueworx, in a statement.

Companies with existing Blueworx Voice Response solutions can leverage the Blueworx CX lifecycle management suite to modernize their IVR services. Blueworx CX provides access to features like dynamic personalization and business intelligence for reporting and analytics. It also enables automated services (chatbots) on digital channels, such as SMS, web chat, or Facebook Messenger.