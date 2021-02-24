Bluefin and IVR Technology Group Partner for Phone Payments

Bluefin, a provider of encryption and tokenization payment and data security, and IVR Technology Group, provider of omnichannel, integrated billing platform solutions for payment automation by voice and text, have partnered to provide IVR Technology Group's phone payment platform through Bluefin's PayConex gateway.

IVR Technology Group's Compass Automation Platform provides voice and text automation that is gateway- and processor-agnostic.

"We're excited to be partnered with Bluefin in their response to the high demand for more contactless payment options," said Jim Barker, chief revenue officer of IVR Technology Group, in a statement. "Our integration enables their customers to offer voice and text payments quickly and easily. And what I appreciate the most is that both of our organizations are fanatically focused on security and effortless customer interactions."

Through Bluefin's PayConex gateway, organizations can accept contactless face-to-face, mobile, unattended, call center, and e-commerce transactions backed by Payment Card Industry-validated point-to-point encryption and ShieldConex for the tokenization of online card data and personal health and financial information.

Bluefin's integration with IVR Technology Group enables itd clients to accept phone payments directly through PayConex while complying with PCI, National Automated Clearing House Association (NACHA), and Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) standards.