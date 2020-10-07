Blue Prism Launches Service Assist

Blue Prism has launched Blue Prism Service Assist, providing a real-time, unified 360-degree view of all customer interactions helping free up agents.

Service Assist automates system tasks like searching databases, scheduling callbacks, and updating customer records. Other capabilities include supporting attended automation, digital workforce orchestration, and integration with artificial intelligence tools to accelerate customer services.

Service Assist offers contact center teams increased functionality and security. It supports end-to-end digital workflows by integrating and embedding Service Assist screens directly into web-based agent interfaces or broader CRM, enterprise resource planning, or business process management platforms. It can be deployed on premises, in the cloud, or in a hybrid environment. Blue Prism's Digital Exchange (DX) enables intelligent automation and AI capabilities to be added through a drag-and-drop interface.