Blue Panda Communications Updates CoreInteract

Blue Panda Communications, developer of CoreInteract, a Microsoft Azure-based digital engagement platform for contact centers, has released an updated software version that delivers integration with Azure AI tools, including Azure Cognitive Services.

New features of the platform, built using Azure Cognitive Services and Azure Video Indexer, include speech-to-text and language translation, along with sentiment analysis. This release also includes Trinity, a natural language bot that can provide automated support through access to a customizable knowledge base to resolve support questions.

"The significant evolution continues at Blue Panda," said Mark Allen, CEO of the company, in a statement. "This new release includes an integration with Microsoft Azure Cognitive Services that proves more than ever how serious we are about cutting-edge innovation on Azure while delivering on an old-fashioned promise."

CoreInteract was built using Azure Bot Service. Other channels within the Bot-Service include voice, email, social media, and SMS, and all are treated as unique communication channels. As an Azure-based application, Blue Panda CoreInteract supports geo-redundancy, single sign-on for Microsoft Office 365 and Azure Active Directory users, and Microsoft Power BI for reporting and analytics.